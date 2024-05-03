back to top
Search
EntertainmentBritney Spears denies suffering mental breakdown, blames mother for 'setting her up'
Entertainment

Britney Spears denies suffering mental breakdown, blames mother for ‘setting her up’

By: Northlines

Date:

Britney Spears denies mental breakdown claims, blames mother for ‘setup'

Fans were left worried after pictures emerged of pop icon Britney Spears exiting a hotel in Los Angeles in distressed state. However, Spears has now dismissed such reports attributing her condition to an ankle injury rather than a mental breakdown.

of the Grammy award winner leaving the posh Chateau Marmont hotel late at night while barefoot and wrapped in a blanket created buzz on social media. She appeared distressed and was clutching a pillow while being escorted by her security team.

Witnesses at the hotel claimed to have heard loud screaming from her suite, leading emergency services to be called over alleged concerns around her wellbeing. However, Spears has denied suffering a breakdown on her Instagram handle.

In a lengthy post, she mentioned twisting her ankle as the reason for paramedics arriving at her room instead of any breakdown. Spears further hinted at foul play by her mother Lynne Spears, stating that she received a call from her mother right after the incident despite no communication for past six months.

She accused her mother of orchestrating a “set up” like in the past and made cryptic remarks about not having grandparents to rely on. The singer also thanked her boyfriend for supporting her through the night in question.

While fans and media were left speculating over her state after the disturbing images, Britney Spears seems to have shut down claims of mental issues. Only time will tell if more details emerge surrounding the actual events of that night and her stormy relationship with her family.

Previous article
Virat Kohli shares peek into Anushka Sharma’s birthday celebrations praised food
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Virat Kohli shares peek into Anushka Sharma’s birthday celebrations praised food

Northlines Northlines -
Celebrated cricketer shares a glimpse of wife's special day Famous...

Panchayat Season 3 Release Date Announced: Coming May 28th, Check out the Fresh Poster!

Northlines Northlines -
The third season of Panchayat will premiere in Hindi...

Janhvi Kapoor gives fans an intimate tour of her childhood home in Chennai through exclusive Airbnb listing

Northlines Northlines -
Janhvi Kapoor Opens the Doors to Her Beloved Childhood...

Pawan Kalyan takes on oppressors as legendary warrior in “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” Part 1 teaser

Northlines Northlines -
The first look teaser of the much-anticipated historical epic...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Virat Kohli shares peek into Anushka Sharma’s birthday celebrations praised food

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Himachal’s cultural heritage through traditional ensembles on campaign...

Does Prioritizing Carbs Over Other Nutrients Truly Support Weight Loss Goals?