Britney Spears denies suffering mental breakdown, blames mother for ‘setting her up’

Britney Spears denies mental breakdown claims, blames mother for ‘setup'

Fans were left worried after pictures emerged of pop icon Britney Spears exiting a hotel in Los Angeles in distressed state. However, Spears has now dismissed such reports attributing her condition to an ankle injury rather than a mental breakdown.

Photos of the Grammy award winner leaving the posh Chateau Marmont hotel late at night while barefoot and wrapped in a blanket created buzz on social media. She appeared distressed and was clutching a pillow while being escorted by her security team.

Witnesses at the hotel claimed to have heard loud screaming from her suite, leading emergency services to be called over alleged concerns around her wellbeing. However, Spears has denied suffering a breakdown on her Instagram handle.

In a lengthy post, she mentioned twisting her ankle as the reason for paramedics arriving at her room instead of any breakdown. Spears further hinted at foul play by her mother Lynne Spears, stating that she received a call from her mother right after the incident despite no communication for past six months.

She accused her mother of orchestrating a “set up” like in the past and made cryptic remarks about not having grandparents to rely on. The singer also thanked her boyfriend for supporting her through the night in question.

While fans and media were left speculating over her state after the disturbing images, Britney Spears seems to have shut down claims of mental issues. Only time will tell if more details emerge surrounding the actual events of that night and her stormy relationship with her family.