Virat Kohli shares peek into Anushka Sharma’s birthday celebrations praised food

By: Northlines

Date:

Celebrated cricketer shares a glimpse of wife's special day

Famous Indian captain Virat Kohli recently gave fans a sneak peek into the birthday celebrations of his actress wife Anushka Sharma. Taking to social media, Kohli posted about the memorable dinner they enjoyed to mark Sharma's 36th birthday.

In his social media post, Kohli thanked celebrated chef Manu Chandra for the “unbelievable dining experience” they had at his acclaimed Bengaluru restaurant Lupa. The cricketer went on to call it “one of the best food experiences of our lives.” Kohli shared an image of a booklet cover that read “Celebrating Anushka,” suggesting the special menu and arrangements done to celebrate the Zero actress.

Earlier, Kohli had posted a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife on social media, calling her the “light” of their . He expressed that he would have been “lost” without finding her in his life. The power couple had welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, earlier this year.

Kohli recently took a break from cricket duties to spend time with his family after Akaay's arrival. He was spotted in the UK during this time period. Upon his return to action, the star batsman opened up about enjoying a “surreal experience” getting to bond as a family away from the public eye for a couple months.

Sharma has been private about sharing images of their children on social media. During a recent event, an actor acquaintance of Kohli mentioned glimpsing of the couple's “chubby-cheeked” newborn. However, the actress prefers shielding her kids from excessive media attention for their well-being at this stage.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Himachal's cultural heritage through traditional ensembles on campaign trail
