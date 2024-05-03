back to top
Life StyleKangana Ranaut celebrates Himachal's cultural heritage through traditional ensembles on campaign trail
Kangana Ranaut celebrates Himachal’s cultural heritage through traditional ensembles on campaign trail

With the underway in Himachal Pradesh, star Kangana Ranaut has been touring various regions as a BJP candidate from Mandi constituency. Beyond campaigning duties, Ranaut has also been subtly promoting the state's diverse cultural traditions through her apparel selections. Opting for locally crafted ensembles from Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and other areas, the actor has displayed admiration for the craftsmanship and meanings behind traditional Himachali attires.

During visits to Kinnaur valley, Ranaut's attire comprised of the signature Kinnauri outfit – a woolen blouse paired with a distinctive skirt and shawl adorned with embroidery. Recognizing the outfit's practical yet elegant design suited to the valley's climate, it garnered praise for highlighting regional style. In Chamba town, Ranaut paid homage at a historical temple while honoring local through a handcrafted Luanchari ensemble accessorized with silver.

Meanwhile in Kullu, the campaign trail saw Ranaut sporting the iconic Kullvi ‘Pattu' drape crafted from wool – a staple for women to brave winter winds. The attire's heritage roots in hand-woven production were celebrated. Across various districts, Ranaut styled the iconic Himachal caps showcasing each region's unique designs and identities through headwear.

Through traditional apparel, Ranaut has projected admiration for Himachal's craftspeople while connecting with voters via sartorial tributes to their cultural pride and roots. Her choices reflect deep respect for the state's diversity within a single threads – promoting local talent as she campaigns for the parliamentary seat.

