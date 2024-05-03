back to top
Search
Life StyleDoes Prioritizing Carbs Over Other Nutrients Truly Support Weight Loss Goals?
Life Style

Does Prioritizing Carbs Over Other Nutrients Truly Support Weight Loss Goals?

By: Northlines

Date:

The 80/10/10 diet has gained attention in recent years for its promise of weight management and improved . Developed by athlete and raw food advocate Dr. Douglas Graham, this eating approach focuses on sourcing the majority of calories from carbohydrates like fruits and vegetables, with smaller amounts from protein and fat. But does limiting other macronutrients in favor of carbs truly enable effective weight loss and wellness? Let's take a closer look.

The basics of the 80/10/10 diet involve obtaining 80% of daily calories from carbohydrates mainly in the form of raw, plant-based foods. Protein accounts for 10% of calories while fat makes up the remaining 10%. By emphasizing a diet rich in low-calorie, high-fiber whole foods, proponents believe this supports steady energy, lean muscle mass and reduced weight over time.

However, nutrition experts note some potential downsides. Relying so heavily on carbs could lead to unpredictable energy levels once initial sugar highs subside. Additionally, restricting protein and fat may compromise nutritional adequacy as essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals are missed. Long term adherence could even threaten bone and muscle health.

For some, the short term perks of fullness from high-carb snacks may aid pounds shedding. But a balanced diet including adequate protein, fat and micronutrients is considered safer for maintained wellness. With careful adjustments like targeted supplementation and gradual dietary changes, followers report benefits for heart health and metabolic function. Overall, while this approach shows promise, individual factors always impact success, so consider your needs.

Previous article
Why Tomato Juice Has Become the Top In-Flight Beverage Choice
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Why Tomato Juice Has Become the Top In-Flight Beverage Choice

Northlines Northlines -
Long flights often leave passengers feeling dehydrated and dealing...

Heeramandi costume designer shares insights on crafting over 300 lavish outfits

Northlines Northlines -
Famed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for his...

Woman loses over 140 pounds through balanced high-protein lifestyle; experts discuss efficacy and drawbacks

Northlines Northlines -
A 38-year old woman from the US has revealed...

Study finds Indian children in hill regions at higher risk of stunted growth due to living at high altitudes

Northlines Northlines -
While malnutrition rates have declined nationwide, a new study...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Why Tomato Juice Has Become the Top In-Flight Beverage Choice

Helicopter Crashes En Route To Pick Up Shiv Sena Leader In...

OpenAI CEO envisions rapid AI advances and value of AGI research