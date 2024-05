Chandigarh, May 3: In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI Amritsar has apprehended a person and seized 4 kg Ice (methamphetamine) and 1 kg heroin.



Drones were used to transport drugs from the Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at SSOC, Amritsar, and investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages.

This was announced by the Punjab DGP on X.