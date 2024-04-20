back to top
Search
TechnologyRide-hailing platform Ola gears up to file IPO papers within 3 months;...
Technology

Ride-hailing platform Ola gears up to file IPO papers within 3 months; eyes Rs. 40,000 crore valuation

By: Northlines

Date:

's leading ride-hailing platform Ola is reportedly preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise approximately Rs. 4000 crores at a targeted valuation of Rs. 40,000 crores. According to sources close to the development, Ola intends to submit IPO approval papers to the market regulator SEBI within the next three months.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola has revolutionised urban mobility across India through its taxi aggregator services. Backed by marquee investors like Softbank and Tiger Global, the firm also owns the rapidly-growing electric vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric.

As part of streamlining operations to achieve profitability, Ola had recently closed down its businesses while implementing measures to reduce costs. These strategic steps seem to have significantly lowered losses for the current fiscal year.

This upcoming IPO attempts to list Ola publicly for the second time, with an earlier 2021 plan of raising up to Rs. 8300 crores deferred due to valuation uncertainties. While investors like Vanguard had downgraded their internal valuation of Ola last quarter, the latest funding round valued the company considerably higher at over Rs. 58,000 crores.

It is believed Ola aims to capitalise on resurgent investor interest while highlighting improved unit economics from continued focus. Global advisors like Goldman Sachs and domestic investment banks Kotak and Axis are expected to be roped in to manage the share sale process scheduled within the next month.

Previous article
Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a beautiful pink saree on Instagram
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nothing Ear (R) earphones deliver premium audio experience on a budget

Northlines Northlines -
With tech brands launching new audio devices every month,...

Understanding GNSS Satellite Navigation and India’s Regional NavIC System

Northlines Northlines -
Ever wonder how your phone's map works no matter...

Meta unveils major AI upgrades including advanced neural models

Northlines Northlines -
In a bid to strengthen its position in the...

Nothing launches new Ear buds range with ChatGPT voice assistant support

Northlines Northlines -
Nothing, the UK based tech company known for their...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a beautiful pink saree on Instagram

The top 8 PowerMax treadmills to elevate your home workouts

Zelensky Calls on NATO to Prove Ukraine’s Status as an Ally...