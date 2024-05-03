Tim Cook lauds Apple’s robust expansion in the Indian market

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently expressed exuberance over the technology giant achieving powerful double-digit expansion in India during its latest quarterly results announcement. While revenue dropped 4% year-on-year globally, Cook highlighted India as a shining spot delivering growth amid challenging market conditions.

In the earnings call, Cook detailed Apple is “very, very pleased” with developments in India and views it as a hugely promising market. Several years after commencing local manufacturing, Apple continues deepening engagement across supply chain, retail, and developer ecosystem, indicated Cook. Last year's inaugural India store launches are followed by ongoing channel network extensions.

When asked to elaborate Apple's India roadmap, Cook reiterated commitment to the sizable opportunity presented. Apart from production which enhances competitiveness, significant work surrounds partnering local entities and empowering app creation. India now boasts a rapidly burgeoning base of developers leveraging platform potential, as per Cook.

Cook also expressed satisfaction with setting new revenue records in over a dozen regions globally, with India included. Beyond business, Apple prioritizes replenishing water usage and delivering sustainability gains. Looking ahead, Cook exuded supreme optimism and energy regarding Apple's India journey.