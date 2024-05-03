back to top
Technology
Technology

Apple’s Rumored 2024 iPad Pro Redesign Looks to Revolutionize the Premium Tablet Space

By: Northlines

Date:

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro lineup could be game-changing

With just days left for Apple's upcoming ‘Let Loose' launch event, excitement is building for the unveiling of an upgraded iPad Pro lineup. Rumors suggest the 2024 models will deliver groundbreaking upgrades that could rekindle interest in what has become a plateauing tablet market.

Reports point to Apple offering the iPad Pro in its traditional 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. A major highlight could be the debut of OLED display , promising rich colors and inky blacks. This marks a shift from mini-LED screens and should allow for an even slimmer and lightweight design. Under the hood, a next-gen M4 chip promises a massive performance boost for demanding tasks.

5G connectivity and storage options up to 2TB are expected to remain. However, Apple may introduce an all-new 14-inch Pro variant for those seeking an even bigger canvas. Enhanced accessories like an OLED-compatible Apple Pencil and redesigned Magic Keyboard are also speculated. These additions aim to push the iPad Pro experience closer to that of a laptop.

With such substantial hardware advances, Apple will likely position the 2024 iPad Pro lineup as a work and powerhouse. OLED, the M4 chip and larger storage aim to attract graphics professionals and other power users. Availability is rumored for mid-May, post the expected reveal on May 7th. Pricing may see an increase relative to the groundbreaking technical upgrades. Only time will tell if Apple'sVision is enough to reinvigorate demand in the premium tablet segment.

Tim Cook lauds Apple's robust expansion in the Indian market
Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his 'pleasure squad': Report
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

