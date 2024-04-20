back to top
Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a beautiful pink saree on Instagram
Life Style

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a beautiful pink saree on Instagram

By: Northlines

Date:

actress Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram to share a series of gorgeous pictures displaying her impeccable sense of style in a traditional Indian ensemble. In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in a beautiful pale pink saree that beautifully accentuated her slender frame.

Rakul draped the lightweight saree with utmost grace, allowing the pallu to fall effortlessly from her shoulders. She paired the saree with a complementing sleeveless blouse to complete the aesthetic. Celebrity stylist Anshika Verma helped Rakul accessorize the look with oxidized silver jewellery including statement earrings, rings and bangles.

Makeup artist Salim Sayed gave Rakul a natural yet glamourous makeup with subtle eyeshadow, well-defined brows, and a delicate shade of pink lipstick. Hairstylist Aliya Shaikh styled Rakul's locks into soft curls that flowed down her shoulders, perfectly framing her gorgeous face.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Rakul exuded charm and poise, proving yet again why she is considered a trendsetter in the Indian film industry. With her saree look, Rakul has set the bar higher for taking traditional fashion to the next level. Her ensemble was the epitome of understated elegance and modern sophistication blended seamlessly.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

