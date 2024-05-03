Major Tech Companies Cut Over 700 Jobs in First Week of May

In the first few days of the new month, multiple reputed tech companies had to make the difficult decision to reduce their workforce size considerably. According to reports, Google, Peloton, and Assurance collectively let go of over 700 employees in May so far.

Google reportedly said goodbye to around 200 staffers from its Core organization on May 1st. As an internal restructuring move, the impacted roles will now be focused on building out teams in other locations. The Core division is pivotal to establishing the foundations for Google's flagship offerings as well as cybersecurity operations.

On the same day, fitness brand Peloton announced plans to depart with approximately 400 employees or 15% of its total staff. The company stated this change aims to improve cost management amid the current business climate. Teams related to product development, marketing, and global expansion saw most of the reductions.

In other news, insurance provider Assurance will be concluding all services over time. After its acquisition in 2019, the Prudential-owned start-up is winding down fully while letting over 100 Seattle-based personnel know by July.

While layoffs are undeniably difficult for those involved, experts recommend utilizing available support systems. The priority is focusing on health during stressful periods and updating profiles to actively seek new roles. Remaining employees should offer empathy to colleagues yet continue delivering results. With perseverance and passion, impacted individuals will bounce back even stronger.