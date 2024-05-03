Don’t Forget to Include Zaam in Your Summer Meal Plan, Especially if You’re Diabetic

When ripe, watery rose apples can be eaten fresh or incorporated into salads

Summer is synonymous with many delicious fruits — from mangoes and watermelon to lychee and muskmelon. But have you ever tasted zaam or water rose apples — those bright red watery treats that have a crisp texture? This refreshingly sweet fruit, also known Java apple, chambakka, jambaka fruit, and wax apple, is not only delicious but also rich in fibre, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C, making them a must-have in the season.

Also, owing to their high water content this fruit is effective at quenching thirst. “The high water content of water apples contributes to increased hydration, which is vital for preventing dryness, dehydration, and fatigue. These fruits support the digestive process by enhancing the breakdown and absorption of nutrients, which boosts metabolism and can aid in developing healthier eating patterns and effective weight management,” said Sushma PS, chief dietitian, Jindal Naturecure Institute.