Vaani Kapoor to Co-Star with Aparshakti Khurrana and Paresh Rawal in “Badtameez Gill”

This Vaani Kapoor film will also feature Aparshakti Khurrana in the role of Kapoor's brother and Paresh Rawal as her father.

star Vaani Kapoor will play the lead role in Badtameez Gill, an upcoming movie from filmmaker Navjot Gulati. Described as a “coming of modern-age dramedy”, the film is about a girl (Kapoor) and her family set in Bareilly and London, a press release said.

The project, which will soon start shooting in Bareilly, will also feature Jubilee star Aparshakti Khurrana in the role of Kapoor's brother and veteran actor Paresh Rawal as her father.

“We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family & her friends. Vaani is this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead! She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully we will entertain a lot of people with our film,” producers Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani said in a statement.

“Badtameez Gill” is produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. Gulati is best known for writing movies such as “Running Shaadi” and “Ginny Weds Sunny”. His directorial credits include “Jai Mummy Di” and the upcoming movie “Pooja Meri Jaan”.

