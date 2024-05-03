Did ‘Sodhi’ from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ plan his own disappearance?

New Delhi, May 3: Concerns seemed to be growing as whereabouts of popular television actor Gurucharan Singh–known for his role as ‘Sodhi’ in the series “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’”—were unknown since his mysterious disappearance last month.



Singh, who is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai, but has not been heard from since April 22.

Despite efforts, Singh, aged 50, has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family.

Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, bid adieu to the show a few years ago.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint filed by Gurucharan’s father and several teams have been formed to trace him.



“He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi,” police sources were quoted saying to News18.