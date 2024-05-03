back to top
Search
Latest NewsRahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat
Latest NewsLead News

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

By: Northlines

Date:

Raebareli, May 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

He was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Fursatganj airport earlier in the day. Local party workers turned up in large numbers at the collectorate where he filed his papers.

Voting in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 20.

Previous article
Simple Toe Stretches: Expert-Recommended Exercises to Counteract Issues from Tight Footwear
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM’s residence to public

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 3: The Supreme Court on Friday...

SC Asks Centre To Furnish Data On Notices, Arrests Done Under GST Act

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 3: The Supreme Court has asked...

Helicopter Crashes En Route To Pick Up Shiv Sena Leader In Maha’s Raigad

Northlines Northlines -
Raigad (Maharashtra), May 3: In a shocker, a private...

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, May 3: In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Simple Toe Stretches: Expert-Recommended Exercises to Counteract Issues from Tight Footwear

Lingering Effects of TB Continue to Plague Patients Long After Treatment

How the ongoing heatwave could be affecting your moods