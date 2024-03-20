How Hardik Pandya’s return powers Mumbai Indians’ bid for a sixth IPL title

While Hardik Pandya was achieving success with Gujarat Titans, his former side Mumbai Indians were left to fill the void. Pandya's return is a masterstroke that could power Mumbai to IPL glory once more.

The five-time champions have struggled in recent years without Pandya's all-round skills. As his career hit new heights at Gujarat, Mumbai were forced to explore other options that could not replicate his impact. Now with Pandya back in blue, Mumbai have reclaimed a rare match-winner who can turn the tide with both bat and ball.

As an Indian pace-bowling all-rounder in top form, Pandya brings balance that is difficult to replace. He remains a threat with the new ball and has the power-hitting ability to win tight finishes. His leadership also strengthened during his time at Gujarat.

While some questioned replacing Rohit Sharma as captain, Pandya's experience steering an IPL team to glory shows the logic in this call. The pressure will be high but success would repay the faith shown by Mumbai in this bold appointment.

With Pandya filling multiple roles, Mumbai are well placed to challenge for a sixth title. His class on both sides of the ball could make the difference as they aim to reclaim a trophy that has eluded them for three years. Pandya's comeback is a masterstroke that gives Mumbai the asset needed to prove themselves champions once more.