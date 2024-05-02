back to top
Ashmita Chaliha saves match point in thrilling win over Aya Ohori to keep India’s Uber Cup quarterfinal hopes alive

A thrilling battle in Chengdu as Chaliha saves match point against Ohori

The Indian women's badminton squad was faced with a tough challenge today as they took on powerhouse Japan in the Uber Cup quarterfinals in Chengdu. Led by the experienced campaigner Ashmita Chaliha, aimed to spring a surprise against the six-time champions.

Chaliha stamped her authority right from the start in her clash against Aya Ohori, taking the experienced Japanese to deuce in the opening game. However, Ohori managed to shift gears and pulled away to take the first game 21-10. But Chaliha showed her fighting spirit in the second game, saving a match point against Ohori late in the game at 20-19 down. She won three consecutive points to level the match and take it to a decider.

The decider was all Chaliha as she raced to a 4-1 lead with her attacking shots finding the lines. Ohori struggled to cope with Chaliha's pace and angles. Although Ohori closed the gap, Chaliha held her nerves to complete a great comeback win 2-1.

Next up for India is the doubles rubber where Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will look to push the experienced Japanese pair of Matsuyama and Shida all the way. With the tie poised at 1-1 early on, an upset win for India is not beyond the realms of possibility as they seek to reach their second Uber Cup semifinal.

India successfully tests SMART Missile System
India suffers 1-4 defeat against Indonesia in Thomas Cup group encounter despite Prannoy’s lone win
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

