Sam Curran’s all-round show helps PBKS defeat struggling RR

As Rajasthan Royals suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in 2024 against Kings, their playoff hopes appear to be dwindling. Chasing 145, PBKS rode on a stellar all-round display from England's Sam Curran to secure a five-wicket victory.

Batting first, RR struggled on a slow pitch against an impressive bowling attack. Only Yashasvi Jaiswal and big-hitting Riyan Parag, who top-scored with 48, provided some resistance as they were bowled out for 144.

In reply, PBKS found themselves in a spot of bother at 48/4. But Curran anchored the innings with a well-crafted 61 not out. Comprising finesse and power, his innings a mix of shots all around the ground.

With the asking rate rising, Curran held his nerve till the end. Cameos from Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma helped PBKS romp home with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Curran sent back captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetymer with the ball and finished with figures of 2/28. His all-round brilliance enabled PBKS to register their fifth win and handed RR their fourth consecutive defeat, pushing them deeper into the corner in their playoff quest.

