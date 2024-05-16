back to top
IPL Rajasthan Royals borrowing tricks from Baseball to increase big hits
IPL

Rajasthan Royals borrowing tricks from Baseball to increase big hits

By: Northlines

Date:

To keep developing in the ever-changing realm of T20 batting, Rajasthan Royals have looked to experts who have helped boost home runs in American baseball for strategies to power their batters.

Rajasthan Royals have smashed 351 sixes since the expanded to 10 teams two seasons ago, the third highest among all franchises. Significantly, approximately 29% of their overall sixes in the league's history have come in just the past two seasons. Some Royals youngsters displayed an ability to clear the ropes during early trials, with Sanju Samson smacking a straight six and Riyan Parag depositing one over midwicket.

However, Royals have kept their frontline batters updated on developments in batting by studying baseball. They have utilized data and research to stay ahead, as explained by Zubin Bharucha, Head of High Performance at Royals. Trial performances highlighted the big hitting prowess in some, and the franchise has since groomed this skill through tactical training.

Focusing on strategies to maximize boundaries, Rajasthan Royals have had players experiment with different weight bats and engage in inventive nets. Lead batters even practice hitting on the outskirts to improve their power game versus spin. Going forward, Bharucha envisions all six batters consistently maintaining 150+ strike rates, reflecting the continued evolution of T20 batting standards.

Tribute to legendary Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri as he announces international retirement
