Tribute to legendary Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri as he announces international...
Sports

Tribute to legendary Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri as he announces international retirement

By: Northlines

Date:

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri brought the curtains down on a glorious 19-year career as he announced his retirement from the team. In a heartfelt message, the 37-year old striker revealed that his last game for will be the upcoming FIFA Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6th.

Chhetri, widely regarded as the best footballer India has ever produced, finishes as the all-time leading scorer for the men's national team with over 80 goals in 130 appearances. He guided the Blue Tigers for over a decade and a half as captain, leading the side to victory in numerous international tournaments. However, age finally caught up with the legendary striker as he felt it was time to hang up his boots and pave the way for youngsters.

In the video announcing his decision, an emotional Chhetri admitted it wasn't an easy call to make. He said he discussed it with his family and while his father took it calmly, his wife was moved to tears with the realization that her husband won't be traveling frequently with the national team anymore. Chhetri further said he will obviously miss being part of the Indian dressing room but knows deep within that the time is right to retire.

Indian football fans showered Chhetri with praise and adoration on social media, lauding his immense contributions in lifting the profile of the beautiful game in the country with his heroics on the field over the past two decades. While his absence will surely leave a huge void, Chhetri's achievements and leadership has inspired a generation of footballers to dream bigger and taken Indian football to unprecedented heights. His legend and records are unlikely to be surpassed for many years to come.

The upcoming Kuwait game will provide a fitting farewell for the icon who has flown the Indian tricolor with utmost pride throughout his illustrious journey. Chhetri will hope to sign off on a winning note and hand over the baton to the next batch of talented youngsters to continue his legacy. Indian football supporters will forever be grateful to their eternal captain fantastic for the joy and memories over the years.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

