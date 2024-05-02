back to top
India successfully tests SMART Missile System

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 1: The Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted a successful flight test of the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence the SMART system is the next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system which aims to bolster the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities beyond conventional ranges of lightweight torpedo.

This canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, namely two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system, precision inertial navigation system etc. The system carries advanced light-weight torpedo as payload along with parachute-based release system.

The missile was launched from the ground mobile launcher. Several state-of-the- mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of SMART. “The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence.

The SMART system's successful flight test signifies a significant advancement in 's defence capabilities, particularly in maritime security. The enhanced range and precision of SMART system holds promise in enhancing the Navy's ability to effectively counter the threats.

The successful test also highlights DRDO's commitment to developing cutting-edge defence technologies to safeguard the nation's interests.

DRDO is India's largest defence research organisation under the Ministry of Defence. Headquartered in New Delhi, DRDO was formed in 1958 by amalgamating the Defence Science Organisation and a few technical development establishments. It has a network of laboratories engaged in developing defence technologies covering various fields, like aeronautics, armaments, electronics, land combat engineering, life sciences, materials, missiles, and naval systems.

 

Despite ruling for 70 years, Cong could not implement Constitution in entire country: Modi
Ashmita Chaliha saves match point in thrilling win over Aya Ohori to keep India’s Uber Cup quarterfinal hopes alive
