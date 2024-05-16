back to top
Search
IndiaED can’t arrest accused after Special Court has taken cognisance of complaint:...
India

ED can’t arrest accused after Special Court has taken cognisance of complaint: SC

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 16: The Supreme Court Thursday held that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot arrest an accused under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a special court has taken cognisance of the complaint of money laundering.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said when an accused appears before a court in pursuance of a summons, the agency will have to apply to the court concerned to get his custody.

“If the accused appears before the special court by summons (issued by court), it cannot be treated that he is in custody,” it said.

“Accused who appeared before the court pursuant to the summons not required to apply for bail, and thus twin conditions of Section 45 of PMLA not applicable,” the bench said in its judgment.

The twin conditions state that when an accused in a money laundering case applies for bail, the court has to first allow the public prosecutor to be heard and only when it is satisfied that the accused is not guilty and unlikely to commit a similar offence when released, can bail be granted.

The apex court judgment was pronounced on a question of whether an accused in a money laundering case has to meet the stringent twin test for bail even in cases where the special court takes cognisance of the offence.

 

Previous article
PoJK temporarily slipped away due to someone’s weakness or mistake: EAM takes veiled swipe at Nehru, Cong
Next article
Fake ‘Bomb’ note sparks panic on board Vadodara-Bound Flight
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Fake ‘Bomb’ note sparks panic on board Vadodara-Bound Flight

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 16: Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air...

PoJK temporarily slipped away due to someone’s weakness or mistake: EAM takes veiled swipe at Nehru, Cong

Northlines Northlines -
Nashik, May 16: In a veiled swipe at the...

Senior IPS officers A Y V Krishna, N Venu Gopal appointed Additional Directors in CBI

Northlines Northlines -
Senior IPS officers A Y V Krishna, N Venu...

Nearly 67 pc voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha Elections: EC

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 16: The cumulative turnout in the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Media relations – I

Nissan Motor India establishes new sales & service network in Sgr

Project Swayam: Walchand Plus empowering youth for a sustainable future in...