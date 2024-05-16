back to top
Search
IndiaFake ‘Bomb’ note sparks panic on board Vadodara-Bound Flight
India

Fake ‘Bomb’ note sparks panic on board Vadodara-Bound Flight

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 16: Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air flight at the IGI airport here after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word “bomb” written on it in the aircraft's washroom, police said on Thursday.

The flight was searched after the note was discovered on Wednesday evening but nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said.

He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 pm.

The Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi Police were informed and passengers were asked to deboard the flight, he said.

The aircraft was checked thoroughly and nothing was found. The passengers were provided with a stay at a hotel near the airport, he said.

According to a statement from Air India, a specific security alert was detected on Air India flight AI819 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Vadodara, before departure.

“All passengers were safely deboarded, following the necessary protocol, and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for mandatory checks by security agencies. Our colleagues on the ground ensured to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption,” the statement said.

“Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew,” it said. The passengers flew to Vadodra in a special flight on Thursday morning.

 

Previous article
ED can’t arrest accused after Special Court has taken cognisance of complaint: SC
Next article
Detect Ineligible Beneficiaries Of All Schemes
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

ED can’t arrest accused after Special Court has taken cognisance of complaint: SC

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 16: The Supreme Court Thursday held...

PoJK temporarily slipped away due to someone’s weakness or mistake: EAM takes veiled swipe at Nehru, Cong

Northlines Northlines -
Nashik, May 16: In a veiled swipe at the...

Senior IPS officers A Y V Krishna, N Venu Gopal appointed Additional Directors in CBI

Northlines Northlines -
Senior IPS officers A Y V Krishna, N Venu...

Nearly 67 pc voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha Elections: EC

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 16: The cumulative turnout in the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Media relations – I

Nissan Motor India establishes new sales & service network in Sgr

Project Swayam: Walchand Plus empowering youth for a sustainable future in...