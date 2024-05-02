back to top
Search
SportsIndia suffers 1-4 defeat against Indonesia in Thomas Cup group encounter despite...
Sports

India suffers 1-4 defeat against Indonesia in Thomas Cup group encounter despite Prannoy’s lone win

By: Northlines

Date:

Falls Short Against Defending Champions Indonesia in Thomas Cup Encounter

The Indian badminton team faced a tough challenge against defending Thomas Cup champions Indonesia on Wednesday. While HS Prannoy's lone victory provided a confidence boost, India ended up losing the tie 1-4.

The high-stakes group encounter was a rematch of last year's final where Indonesia had come out on top. They once again proved too strong for the Indians on the day. However, Prannoy's win over no. 5 Anthony Ginting ensured the defeat wasn't a complete washout.

Struggling early in the first set against Ginting's pace and power, Prannoy hung in there and adapted his game wonderfully. He started taking the attack to the Indonesian and unleashing an array of shots from all areas of the court. This change in approach helped him dominate the second set utterly.

The deciding third set was tightly contested. But Prannoy's experience and tactical nuances made the difference as he inched ahead and closed out a fine 13-21, 21-12, 21-12 victory. His comments afterwards underlined the self-belief and strategic thinking that has taken him to the heights against top players.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty narrowly lost their matches in three tough sets. While it was heartbreak for the Indian pairs, their fighting performances should stand them in good stead for future challenges.

India now face an uphill task against hosts and defending champions China in the quarterfinals, looking to create an upset. Much will depend on the likes of Sen bouncing back strongly and Prannoy pulling off some more surprises. But with the next clash being on home soil for the Chinese, India will need to summon all their prowess to advance.

Previous article
Ashmita Chaliha saves match point in thrilling win over Aya Ohori to keep India’s Uber Cup quarterfinal hopes alive
Next article
Punjab Kings spin their way to victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Punjab Kings spin their way to victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk

Northlines Northlines -
In a gripping Indian Premier League (IPL) contest witnessed...

Ashmita Chaliha saves match point in thrilling win over Aya Ohori to keep India’s Uber Cup quarterfinal hopes alive

Northlines Northlines -
A thrilling battle in Chengdu as Chaliha saves match...

CSK host PBKS in crucial IPL clash looking to extend winning run

Northlines Northlines -
Chennai Super Kings will aim to continue their winning...

Bumrah holds onto lead in wicket-taking charts after LSG-MI game in IPL 2024

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian Premier League 2024 season is well underway...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Study finds Indian children in hill regions at higher risk of...

Tech layoffs persist in April as Tesla, Apple among top job...

3 Minimalist Android Launchers to Simplify Your Home Screen Experience