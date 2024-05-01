back to top
Search
SportsIPLCSK host PBKS in crucial IPL clash looking to extend winning run
SportsIPL

CSK host PBKS in crucial IPL clash looking to extend winning run

By: Northlines

Date:

Chennai Super Kings will aim to continue their winning momentum when they host Kings in an Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday. While CSK recorded a narrow victory in their previous match, PBKS pulled off a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders to get their campaign back on track.

Both teams come into this fixture with a win under their belt and will be keen to consolidate their position on the points table. However, the match holds greater significance for PBKS as another loss could seriously jeopardize their playoff chances. On the other hand, three points for CSK will take them close to sealing a post-season berth.

An intriguing battle awaits fans as in-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jonny Bairstow look to lead their respective lineups. Gaikwad has amassed runs consistently at the top while Bairstow rediscovered his touch with a match-winning hundred last time out. All eyes will also be on veteran finishers MS Dhoni and Sam Curran, who continue to perform important roles for their sides.

Pitchwise, the surface at Chennai is expected to assist spinners as the match progresses under lights. However, the humidity may prompt captains to chase after winning the toss. AccuWeather forecasts a partly sunny day with temperatures around 31 to 37 degrees celsius.

Both sides boast a strong blend of youth and experience. While CSK holds a slender 15-13 lead in the head-to-head record, another closely fought contest is on the cards at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Previous article
iPhone alarms mysteriously silenced overnight leaving users oversleeping
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Bumrah holds onto lead in wicket-taking charts after LSG-MI game in IPL 2024

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian Premier League 2024 season is well underway...

Mumbai Indians struggle against Lucknow Super Giants after India’s T20 World Cup squad announcement

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai Indians had an off day with the willow...

India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 30: The Senior Selection Committee on...

Young Indian women’s team gain valuable experience in narrow Uber Cup defeat to defending champions China

Northlines Northlines -
While a winning result was always going to be...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

iPhone alarms mysteriously silenced overnight leaving users oversleeping

How AI Is Fueling Surging Demand for Cloud Infrastructure

Elon Musk lays off entire Tesla charging network team