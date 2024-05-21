Divisional Commissioner Reviews Progress of Upcoming DAK Expressway in J&K’s Reasi District

Jammu, MAY 21: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today reviewed the progress of work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra (DAK) expressway in the Reasi District. He also undertook a comprehensive sector wise review of developmental initiatives in the district.

Chairing a meeting of district officers, the Divisional Commissioner took appraisal of the progress of the projects being implemented by the concerned departments and issued directions pertaining to the district's development.

District Development Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan, apprised the chair on the to-date progress of DAK Expressway and other ongoing projects. He gave a detailed presentation, highlighting the progress of work on Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway in Reasi.

The Div Com directed the Deputy Commissioner to expedite the land acquisition and compensation processes, for timely completion of the ambitious road project.

In addition to the DAK Expressway, the meeting also reviewed projects across sectors including Education, Health, PHE, PWD, PDD and PMGSY and the achievements under the District Capex budget.

The Div Com, after assessing the status of works under various departments, directed the Executive Engineers to double their efforts to ensure early execution of the projects. He emphasized the importance of resolving interdepartmental issues to streamline project execution. He directed the Jal Shakti Department to proactively address water supply challenges in the district.

The Div Com directed for close monitoring of the works being executed by the Public Works Department to ensure use of the quality material and timely completion of major road projects, including macadamization works and construction of bridges. He issued the exclusive direction for the completion of the Reasi to Ransoo road project by June end.

The Div Com stressed on accelerating the pace of works across all developmental works, for their time-bound completion.

The meeting also delved into the status of minor mineral blocks in Reasi district, discussing procedures, environmental clearances and measures against illegal mining activities.

ADDC, ADC, PO Poshan, SE PWD, ACR, ACD, CMO, CEO, SDM's, XEN's and other district officers were present.