ACB launches probe into senior J&K officials over corruption charges

Srinagar, May 21: J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a case against officers/officials of Enforcement Wing, then Chief Town Planner, then VC JDA and the beneficiary Hilal Rather

Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a Case FIR No. 06/2024 Police Station ACB Jammu under section 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) of J&K PC Act Samvat 2006 and 120-B RPC against officers/officials of Enforcement wing, then Chief Town Planner and then Vice Chairman of JDA as well as beneficiary namely Hilal Ahmad Rather on the outcome of a verification to look into the allegations that JDA has illegally approved construction of IT Park in favour of Hilal Rather on back dated site plan for three-storey building by knowing the fact that there is no provision to regulate an illegal construction.

The verification conducted revealed that back dated permission was granted for construction of IT park in favour of Hilal Rather by BOCA

(JDA) with the conditions that building shall be used only for IT purpose but after obtaining NOC's he started construction of the building and constructed 5th floor and porch in front, which is violation of sanctioned plan, besides violated the rear setback by constructing G+1 on the rear side.

The verification reveals that the then officers/officials of Enforcement wing, then Chief Town Planner as well as then Vice Chairman of JDA, by abuse of their official positions and in criminal conspiracy hatched among themselves as well as with Hilal Ahmad Rather, intentionally remained silent spectators and did not perform their duties, as a result of which beneficiary succeeded in the construction of 5th storey with porch without obtaining permission as well as in violation to the sanctioned plan thereby caused wrongful loss to government exchequer.

The aforementioned acts of omission and commission on the part of officers/officials of Enforcement wing, then Chief Town Planner and then

Vice Chairman of JDA as well as beneficiary namely Hilal Ahmad Rather and others constitute offences punishable under section 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006 & section 120-B RPC.

Further investigations in the case are going on.