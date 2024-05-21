Women voters in rural Baramulla demand improved infrastructure, essential supplies and jobs

srinagar, May 20: In the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, a significant number of women voters participated in the elections, motivated by the need for better infrastructure, reduced household costs, and employment opportunities for their educated youth.

Out of the 17.37 lakh eligible voters in J&K's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, approximately 8.62 lakh were females. To accommodate these voters, nearly 18 “Pink Polling Stations”-one in each Assembly segment-were designated exclusively for women. This initiative mirrored the success of similar stations in the J&K Parliamentary constituency, which saw a notable increase in female voter turnout earlier in the week.

The Pink Polling Stations, entirely staffed by women, from poll workers to security personnel, received additional support from Asha and Anganwadi workers, aiding and guiding female voters. At a Polling Station in the Bemina area of Budgam, an elderly woman expressed her gratitude for the administration's initiative of an exclusive women-only Polling Station, praising the patience and supportiveness of the female helper. “She made sure I understood the process and felt comfortable throughout,” she recounted.

Voicing her reasons for voting in the elections, she highlighted the need to alleviate day-to-day struggles. “We need proper drainage, better roads and employment for our children. We did not get enough rice to suffice our family needs. My educated children are unemployed. The costs of essentials are high,” she said.

In resonance with her sentiments, Shameema from Magam underscored her voting motivations, aiming to address issues such as polluted streams supplying drinking water and the necessity for improved infrastructure and healthcare. “The installation of smart meters and the skyrocketing prices of household items have significantly impacted our household budget,” she said.

Some women regarded the establishment of women-only Polling Stations as a step towards women's empowerment. A woman from Tangmarg lauded the safe and inclusive environment provided by these stations. “By ensuring all-female staff, these stations provide a safe and inclusive environment for women to exercise their democratic rights,” she said. She added that this initiative addresses the concerns of women who previously felt uneasy in mixed-gender Polling Stations.

In addition to the Pink Polling Booths, various specialized Polling Stations catered to different segments of the population, including Youth Polling Stations, Green Polling Stations, and PwDs (Persons with Disabilities) Polling Stations, ensuring an inclusive and accessible voting process for all.