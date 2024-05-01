back to top
Search
Life StyleNutrition Experts Say Eggs Remain a Smart Summer Food Choice
Life Style

Nutrition Experts Say Eggs Remain a Smart Summer Food Choice

By: Northlines

Date:

As the hotter months arrive, many wonder if eggs still have a place on the menu. However, nutrition experts say eggs provide valuable nutrients and should remain part of a balanced summer diet.

Eggs are packed with high-quality protein and other important nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Registered dietitians Kannika Malhotra and Amita Gadre point out that contrary to popular belief, eggs themselves do not significantly raise body temperature.

Precautions need to be taken with hydration and food safety in warm . But overall, eggs can fit well into summer eating. Their protein and micronutrients support energy levels, immunity, eye and more.

Some easy egg dishes for the season include scrambles paired with veggies, hard-boiled eggs in fresh salads, and frittatas made with seasonal produce. For non-egg options, lentils, beans, tofu, nuts and seeds deliver plant-based protein.

With balanced summer meals and proper storage, eggs can provide nutrition without causing discomfort. Readers are reminded that individual tolerance varies, and it is best to listen to one's body. But according to dietary experts, nutritious eggs still earn their place on the seasonal menu.

Previous article
CSK host PBKS in crucial IPL clash looking to extend winning run
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Could Cutting Calories or Intermittent Fasting Prolong the Human Lifespan?

Northlines Northlines -
A compelling new study sheds light on how cutting...

Ancient Yoga Technique Said To Reduce Worry In Just Moments

Northlines Northlines -
An astrologer recently shared how an old yoga practice...

How hidden sugars in condiments add up to over 20kg annually for the average Indian

Northlines Northlines -
Most of us love adding that extra dash of...

Former Cricketer Wasim Akram Shares Tips for Healthy Diabetic Morning Routine

Northlines Northlines -
Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, who was diagnosed with...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CSK host PBKS in crucial IPL clash looking to extend winning...

iPhone alarms mysteriously silenced overnight leaving users oversleeping

How AI Is Fueling Surging Demand for Cloud Infrastructure