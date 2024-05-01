How to Recognize Real ORS and Avoid Health Risks of Fake Varieties

During the summer months when dehydration is common, oral rehydration salts or ORS prove to be a lifesaver for many. However, a content creator recently raised an important issue – many fake ORS formulations have infiltrated pharmacies and store shelves. These imitations can pose serious health risks, especially for children. But how can one identify real ORS? Here are some tips from experts.

Fake ORS products are a cause for concern as they often contain dangerously high sugar levels and low sodium content. This imbalance can disrupt the body's electrolyte balance and even land people in the ICU. Too much sugar in ORS draws water into the intestines, exacerbating diarrhea and dehydration. Insufficient sodium also interrupts fluid regulation.

Real ORS formulations, on the other hand, carefully follow World Health Organization guidelines to ensure safety and effectiveness. They restore the body's electrolyte and fluid balance to prevent further complications from issues like diarrhea and vomiting. A trusted critical care expert warns that fake products can severely affect a person's health by disrupting hydration.

So how can one be sure they are purchasing authentic ORS? Genuine formulations will be clearly labelled as ‘based on WHO formula' since they fall under drug categories. Imitations sometimes mislead consumers by just putting ‘ORS' on packets. Experts advise checking ingredients carefully and looking for terms indicating quality compliance. Real ORS also contains a balanced composition as per standards.

With dehydration risks high in summers, it is vital consumers can easily identify proper ORS. Be watchful – your health is not worth risking over subpar imitations. Choose products with transparent sourcing to stay protected.