back to top
Search
Life StyleDebate Sparked by Bollywood Star Kiara Advani's Changing Accent at Cannes Film...
Life Style

Debate Sparked by Bollywood Star Kiara Advani’s Changing Accent at Cannes Film Festival

By: Northlines

Date:

Kiara Advani's appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year was highly anticipated, as the talented actress made her red carpet debut at one of the biggest events in global cinema. However, it was not just her stunning ensemble that gained attention, but rather a video of her interview has now sparked an engaging discussion online.

In the clip that has gone viral, Advani can be seen speaking with media about her experience at Cannes and feeling honored to represent on such a major platform. While expressing her gratitude and excitement, viewers noticed the actress adopting a noticeably different pronunciation in her speech. This difference in accent from her usual way of speaking has led to varied reactions from audiences online.

According to psychologist Dr. Pankaj Borade, alterations in dialects or intonation depending on the social context is a natural human tendency known as “code-switching”. He explains that our minds subconsciously adjust communication styles to suit the situation, whether it be ensuring clarity for a diverse audience or fitting into perceived industry norms. Dr. Borade notes code-switching is an unconscious way for individuals to navigate various settings and can be driven by a desire to understand, belong or portray a certain image.

While this behavior is instinctive for most people, some reactions have claimed Advani's accent appeared “fake” or “inauthentic”. However, others point out that public figures may feel pressure to code-switch at high-profile events with a global viewership. Dr. Borade stresses the need for empathy and understanding code-switching as a reflection of social adaptability rather than perceived dishonesty. The psychiatrist offers mindfulness as a way to become more self-aware of unconscious speech patterns in different environments.

Overall, the discussion serves as an interesting example of how societal expectations can influence even subtle behaviors like accents. At its core, code-switching highlights our shared ability to communicate across diverse settings in everyday life.

Previous article
‘Unbreakable Commitment To Democratic Values’: PM Modi Hails Baramulla Voters For Record Turnout
Next article
The Optimal Times to Enjoy Sugar According to Nutrition Experts
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Natural summer coolant badam pisin offers heat relief and health benefits

Northlines Northlines -
Did you know there is a natural remedy that...

The Optimal Times to Enjoy Sugar According to Nutrition Experts

Northlines Northlines -
While indulging in sweets now and then is not...

International singer Ed Sheeran talks about trying unusual Japanese delicacy “Shirako” on popular Indian comedy show

Northlines Northlines -
Ed Sheeran, the famous British singer-songwriter, recently appeared as...

Bollywood star kid Janhvi Kapoor shares disturbing past experience to highlight need for online safety awareness among youth

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood star kid Janhvi Kapoor's disturbing experience as a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Money Laundering Probe: ED Raids Ex-DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek

Govt Reconstitutes Panel To Review Recruitment Rules For Command Area Development

Jammu And Kashmir | Two Officers Of APD Given Addl Charges