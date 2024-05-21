back to top
India
‘Unbreakable Commitment To Democratic Values’: PM Modi Hails Baramulla Voters For Record Turnout

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the high voter turnout in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in  and and said such active participation is a great trend.
Baramulla which voted on Monday in the fifth round of the seven phases of elections saw a voter turnout of 55.79 per cent, as per ECI.
The Office of Lieutenant Governor in a post on X said that the high voter turnout in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat shows people's unwavering faith in democracy.
“High voter turnout, over 58% in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers,” LG said on Monday.
Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend. https://t.co/388iFHEQd3
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2024
Reacting to his tweet, PM Modi on Tuesday said, “Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend.
The Baramulla parliamentary constituency of  Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 55.79 per cent as per th latest data issued by the Election Commission of on Monday.
As per the ECI, this is the highest voter turnout recorded in the constituency in the last 8 in 35 years. Baramulla sees a fight between National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and JKPC leader Sajjad Lone. PDP's Mir Mohammad Fayaz is also in the fray.
The voter turnout in Baramulla was 5.48 per cent in 1989, 46.65 per cent in 1996, 41.94 per cent in 1998, 27.79 per cent in 1999, 35.65 per cent in 2004, 41.84 per cent in 2009, 39.14 per cent in 2014 and 34.6 per cent in 2019. (Agencies)

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

