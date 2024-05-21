Dell CEO acknowledges potential of Indian AI sector

Tech Titan Dell highlights India's AI potential

In an exclusive interview, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell acknowledged India's ambitions to develop indigenous artificial intelligence capabilities. Dell, who heads one of the largest IT companies globally, recognizes the potential India holds as an AI market.

With a strong economy and talent pool, India is looking to chart its own path when it comes to AI. The government recently announced a massive Rs. 10,000 crore initiative to boost AI research and infrastructure development. Dell says India's push for ‘sovereign AI' has caught global attention.

However, building world-class AI infrastructure from the ground up requires significant investments. Dell is partnering with Nvidia to help enterprises integrate AI solutions through their new ‘AI Factory' model. unveiled at their annual Dell Technologies World event in Las Vegas.

Per Dell, an AI Factory bundles the necessary hardware, software and services to quickly deploy AI projects. Dell highlighted how such tools can help various industries harness the power of artificial intelligence. With growing competition, Indian startups are also releasing their own AI models to reduce reliance on foreign technologies.

Overall, Dell recognizes the economic strength and skilled talent pool that makes India such an attractive AI market. Partnerships between global tech giants and domestic innovators will be key to helping India achieve its vision of becoming a leader in the futuristic industry of artificial intelligence.