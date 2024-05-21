back to top
Search
TechnologyDell CEO acknowledges potential of Indian AI sector
Technology

Dell CEO acknowledges potential of Indian AI sector

By: Northlines

Date:

Tech Titan Dell highlights 's AI potential

In an exclusive interview, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell acknowledged India's ambitions to develop indigenous artificial intelligence capabilities. Dell, who heads one of the largest IT companies globally, recognizes the potential India holds as an AI market.

With a strong and talent pool, India is looking to chart its own path when it comes to AI. The government recently announced a massive Rs. 10,000 crore initiative to boost AI research and infrastructure development. Dell says India's push for ‘sovereign AI' has caught global attention.

However, building -class AI infrastructure from the ground up requires significant investments. Dell is partnering with Nvidia to help enterprises integrate AI solutions through their new ‘AI Factory' model. unveiled at their annual Dell Technologies World event in Las Vegas.

Per Dell, an AI Factory bundles the necessary hardware, software and services to quickly deploy AI projects. Dell highlighted how such tools can help various industries harness the power of artificial intelligence. With growing competition, Indian startups are also releasing their own AI models to reduce reliance on foreign technologies.

Overall, Dell recognizes the economic strength and skilled talent pool that makes India such an attractive AI market. Partnerships between global tech giants and domestic innovators will be key to helping India achieve its vision of becoming a leader in the futuristic industry of artificial intelligence.

Previous article
Dell Makes a Splash with New AI-Focused PCs Powered by Qualcomm
Next article
‘Unbreakable Commitment To Democratic Values’: PM Modi Hails Baramulla Voters For Record Turnout
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Dell Makes a Splash with New AI-Focused PCs Powered by Qualcomm

Northlines Northlines -
Dell Pushes the Envelope with Qualcomm Powered 'Copilot Plus'...

ChatGPT’s New Temporary Chat Mode Allows For Private And Anonymous Discussions

Northlines Northlines -
OpenAI's ChatGPT is now providing users with a more...

Powerful New Smartphones with Flagship-Class Processors Launching This Week

Northlines Northlines -
Powerful New Smartphones Launching This Week Smartphone buyers looking for...

Leaks Suggest Vibrant Color Overhaul Coming to Apple’s 2024 iPhone Lineup

Northlines Northlines -
Colorful Choices: Leaks Suggest Fresh Options for Upcoming iPhone...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Money Laundering Probe: ED Raids Ex-DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek

Govt Reconstitutes Panel To Review Recruitment Rules For Command Area Development

Jammu And Kashmir | Two Officers Of APD Given Addl Charges