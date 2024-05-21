back to top
Search
Latest NewsNIA Charge Sheet Against Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh, His 3 Aides
Latest NewsLead News

NIA Charge Sheet Against Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh, His 3 Aides

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 21: The Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge sheet against Canada-based pro-Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh and three of his aides for being part of a conspiracy to unleash terror attacks in various parts of and Delhi, the agency Tuesday said.
The action marks a big leap in NIA's efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Singh alias Arsh Dala to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, it said.


“Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and his Indian agents Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh alias Rajvinder Singh alias Harry Rajpura, and Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela have been charge sheeted before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi (on Monday),” said the statement issued by the anti-terror agency.
The three aides were running a major terror-gangster syndicate in on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Dala.
Accused Maur and Rajpura were operating as sleeper cells and were being harboured by Rajeev Kumar, and the trio had planned to carry out a series of terror attacks on Dala's directions and with funds received from him, the NIA said.
  While Maur and Rajpura were the gang's shooters and had the mandate of executing targeted killings, Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela was receiving funding from Arsh Dala for harbouring Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura, the statement said.
NIA investigations have further revealed that Kumar was also providing logistics support and arranging weapons for the other two on the instructions of Dala.
The probe agency had arrested Maur and Rajpura on November 23, 2023 and Kumar on January 12, 2024.
“Investigations are continuing to destroy the entire terrorist-gangster syndicate,” the NIA added.

Previous article
PoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch
Next article
Enforcement agencies intensify scrutiny in ongoing money laundering case involving former senior bureaucrat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 21: A 45-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied ...

LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Functioning Of Hospitality And Protocol Department

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired...

India rises to rank 39th on WEF’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024, becomes highest ranked South Asian nation

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 21: India’s rank on the World...

Jackie Shroff Shoots For ‘Singham Again’ In Kashmir, Says, “People Here Are Incredibly Helpful”

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 21: Actor Jackie Shroff, who is busy...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Enforcement agencies intensify scrutiny in ongoing money laundering case involving former...

PoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Functioning Of Hospitality And Protocol...