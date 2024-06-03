27-Year-Old Daughter Of IAS Officers Jumps Off Building In Mumbai; Suicide Note Found

MUMBAI, June 3: In a tragic incident early Monday morning, a 27-year-old woman named Lipi, daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers, allegedly ended her life by leaping from the 10th floor of a building near Mantralaya in south Mumbai, according to police reports.



Lipi, who was pursuing an LLB course in Sonipat, Haryana, was reportedly anxious about her academic performance. The young law student took the drastic step around 4 am, with officials stating that she was declared dead upon arrival at GT Hospital.

A suicide note recovered at the scene indicated that no one should be blamed for her death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. Lipi's father, Vikas Rastogi, serves as the principal secretary in Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Department, while her mother, Radhika Rastogi, is also a senior IAS officer. This incident echoes a similar tragedy from 2017 when the son of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar also committed suicide in Mumbai. (Agencies)