Latest News

27-Year-Old Daughter Of IAS Officers Jumps Off Building In Mumbai; Suicide Note Found

By: Northlines

Date:

MUMBAI, June 3: In a tragic incident early Monday morning, a 27-year-old woman named Lipi, daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers, allegedly ended her life by leaping from the 10th floor of a building near Mantralaya in south Mumbai, according to police reports.

Lipi, who was pursuing an LLB course in Sonipat, , was reportedly anxious about her academic performance. The young law student took the drastic step around 4 am, with officials stating that she was declared dead upon arrival at GT Hospital.
A suicide note recovered at the scene indicated that no one should be blamed for her death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. Lipi's father, Vikas Rastogi, serves as the principal secretary in Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Department, while her mother, Radhika Rastogi, is also a senior IAS officer. This incident echoes a similar tragedy from 2017 when the son of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar also committed suicide in Mumbai. (Agencies)

J&K Recorded Highest Turnout In Four Decades At 58.58% Overall, And 51.05% In Valley: CEC Rajiv Kumar
