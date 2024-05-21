PoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

Jammu, May 21: A 45-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was handed over to Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, two days after she was detained after she inadvertently crossed to the Indian side, officials said.



Naseem Fatma, a native of Sakhi Nath village in Kotli district, was detained by the Indian army late Saturday night from forward village of Pukherni in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

They said the Indian army established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and the woman was returned to her family on humanitarian grounds from Chakan-da-Bagh border crossing this afternoon.

Civil officers from both sides were also present when the woman was handed over to the Pakistan Army, officials said.