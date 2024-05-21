back to top
Search
JammuPoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

PoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 21: A 45-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied  Jammu and (PoJK) was handed over to Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, two days after she was detained after she inadvertently crossed to the Indian side, officials said.

Naseem Fatma, a native of Sakhi Nath village in Kotli district, was detained by the Indian army late Saturday night from forward village of Pukherni in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, officials said.
They said the Indian army established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and the woman was returned to her family on humanitarian grounds from Chakan-da-Bagh border crossing this afternoon.
Civil officers from both sides were also present when the woman was handed over to the Pakistan Army, officials said.

Previous article
LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Functioning Of Hospitality And Protocol Department
Next article
NIA Charge Sheet Against Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh, His 3 Aides
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NIA Charge Sheet Against Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh, His 3 Aides

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)...

LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Functioning Of Hospitality And Protocol Department

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired...

India rises to rank 39th on WEF’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024, becomes highest ranked South Asian nation

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 21: India’s rank on the World...

Jackie Shroff Shoots For ‘Singham Again’ In Kashmir, Says, “People Here Are Incredibly Helpful”

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 21: Actor Jackie Shroff, who is busy...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Enforcement agencies intensify scrutiny in ongoing money laundering case involving former...

NIA Charge Sheet Against Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh, His 3...

LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Functioning Of Hospitality And Protocol...