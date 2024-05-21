back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirLG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Functioning Of Hospitality And Protocol Department
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

LG Sinha Chairs Meeting To Review Functioning Of Hospitality And Protocol Department

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a review meeting of the Hospitality and Protocol Department.
The Lt Governor emphasised on the measures to streamline the operations of the department and to make quantifiable goals to increase revenue.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the assets and ongoing and guest house construction projects. He stressed upon maximum utilisation of guest houses for tourists, convention centres and conference facilities and provide one stop solution for tourism and hospitality related needs.
The Lt Governor called for promotion of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives. He said the adoption of PPP model will enhance efficiency and generate additional revenue for the department.
The meeting also discussed the rental structure at various government-run guest houses and renovation of the infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Satish Chandra, Chairman of J&K Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA); Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department; Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol and Principal Resident Commissioner; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh. Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary Public Works (R&B); Achal Sethi, Secretary Law and other senior officers.

Previous article
India rises to rank 39th on WEF’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024, becomes highest ranked South Asian nation
Next article
PoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NIA Charge Sheet Against Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh, His 3 Aides

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)...

PoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 21: A 45-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied ...

India rises to rank 39th on WEF’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024, becomes highest ranked South Asian nation

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 21: India’s rank on the World...

Jackie Shroff Shoots For ‘Singham Again’ In Kashmir, Says, “People Here Are Incredibly Helpful”

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 21: Actor Jackie Shroff, who is busy...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Enforcement agencies intensify scrutiny in ongoing money laundering case involving former...

NIA Charge Sheet Against Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Singh, His 3...

PoJK Woman Repatriated In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch