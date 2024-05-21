back to top
Search
IndiaDomestic air traffic rises to 1.32 crore in April
India

Domestic air traffic rises to 1.32 crore in April

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 21:  Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 3.88 per cent to 1.32 crore in April, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The traffic stood at 128.88 lakh (1.28 crore) in April last year.

As many as 1,370 passengers were affected due to denied boarding, with airlines spending Rs 136.23 lakh towards compensation and facilities in this regard, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

The data showed there were a total of 32,314 flight cancellations in April and airlines spent Rs 89.26 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

Last month, a total of 1,09,910 flights were delayed. Airlines shelled out Rs 135.42 lakh towards facilitation.

In terms of On-Time Performance (OTP), Akasa Air topped the list at 89.2 per cent, followed by AIX Connect (79.5 per cent), Vistara (76.2 per cent), IndiGo (76.1 per cent), Air (72.1 per cent), SpiceJet (64.2 per cent) and Alliance Air (49.5 per cent).

IndiGo's market share inched up to 60.6 per cent last month while that of Air India rose to 14.2 per cent.

However, the market share of Vistara and AIX Connect fell to 9.2 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively.

Air India, Vistara and AIX Connect are part of the Tata Group.

While Akasa Air's market share remained unchanged at 4.4 per cent in April, that of SpiceJet declined to 4.7 per cent.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January – April 2024 were 523.46 lakh as against 503.93 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 3.88 per cent and monthly growth of 2.42 per cent,” the DGCA said.

 

Previous article
Pak-based handler was to give location, time of attack: Suspected IS terrorists tell investigators
Next article
Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru: NIA raids 11 locations in four states
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru: NIA raids 11 locations in four states

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)...

Pak-based handler was to give location, time of attack: Suspected IS terrorists tell investigators

Northlines Northlines -
Ahmedabad, May 21: Four suspected terrorists arrested here have...

No sign of respite from sweltering heat in swathes of India

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 21: A blistering heat wave swept...

Rajiv left numerous legacies like 1991 manifesto which talked about liberalisation: Ramesh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 21: Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Far right parties start massive campaign to take control of European...

Growing excess global steel capacity has disturbing implications for environment

President Raisi’s death leaves Iran without any charismatic leader