Virat Kohli’s inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup squad is a no-brainer

As Virat Kohli gears up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the debate around his place in India's T20 World Cup squad continues to rage. However, a closer look at Kohli's numbers suggests that he should be an automatic pick for the mega event in Australia later this year, regardless of his IPL performance.

While some question Kohli's current approach and strike rate in T20 cricket, the facts clearly show that he remains one of India's most impactful batsmen in the shortest format. In over 100 T20I innings, Kohli has amassed nearly 3000 runs at an excellent average of over 50. more remarkably, India's win percentage jumps to an astonishing 70% when Kohli contributes with the bat. His prowess against pace and ability to shift gears makes him a perpetual match-winner.

Moreover, Kohli continues to evolve his game. In recent times, he has taken a more calculated yet aggressive stance, picking his moments to shift gears. This is reflected in his T20I strike rate of nearly 140 in the last year. Kohli is also amongst the best in the business when it comes to chasing totals under pressure. With nearly 20 unbeaten knocks in tense run chases, he is a talismanic presence in a run chase.

While the competition for places is immense, Kohli's value lies beyond runs and statistics. As a former captain and leader of the team, he acts as a guiding light for the younger players and helps provide balance to the batting unit. With the tournament slated to be held in unfamiliar Australian conditions, Kohli's vast experience and ability to play according to the situation makes him an invaluable pick.

In short, Kohli's spectacular record speaks for itself. Even if the runs do not come freely in the IPL, his impact and credentials in T20 cricket for India make him an automatic selection in the squad. Kohli remains the cornerstone of India's batting as they seek to win an ICC trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership. The road to the T20 World Cup might go through the IPL, but Kohli's place should never be under speculation.