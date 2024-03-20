When veteran actor Milind Gunaji missed out on starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in his iconic film Mrityudaata due to scheduling conflicts

It was an opportunity of a lifetime that slipped through his fingers due to unfortunate timing. But veteran Bollywood actor Milind Gunaji wasn't about to let unsubstantiated rumours paint him in a bad light with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent candid conversation, Gunaji recalled being poised to play the main antagonist in Mrityudaata opposite Big B back in 1972. However, conflicting film schedules meant he couldn't commit to the dates required.

While accepting of losing the chance, things took an unpleasant turn when rumours spread claiming Gunaji had outright refused to work with the rising superstar. Fearing this could damage his reputation or relationship with Bachchan, the concerned actor took matters into his own hands.

Gunaji bravely sought out Bachchan on the sets of a song shoot to honestly explain the date issues were beyond his control. His reasoned appeal worked – Bachchan understood, dismissed the gossip with his signature humour and gave the young actor valuable advice.

This daring move to directly address the issue likely saved Gunaji's career before it truly began. While Mrityudaata remained out of reach, his integrity was affirmed to Bollywood's biggest name.

The saga offers a lesson – sometimes the bravest choice is speaking truth, even to those in power. It also cements the soft-spoken Gunaji's reputation as a thoughtful performer who gives earnest interviews decades later.