Search
EntertainmentWhen veteran actor Milind Gunaji missed out on starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan...
Entertainment

When veteran actor Milind Gunaji missed out on starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in his iconic film Mrityudaata due to scheduling conflicts

By: Northlines

Date:

It was an opportunity of a lifetime that slipped through his fingers due to unfortunate timing. But veteran actor Milind Gunaji wasn't about to let unsubstantiated rumours paint him in a bad light with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent candid conversation, Gunaji recalled being poised to play the main antagonist in Mrityudaata opposite Big B back in 1972. However, conflicting film schedules meant he couldn't commit to the dates required.

While accepting of losing the chance, things took an unpleasant turn when rumours spread claiming Gunaji had outright refused to work with the rising superstar. Fearing this could damage his reputation or relationship with Bachchan, the concerned actor took matters into his own hands.

Gunaji bravely sought out Bachchan on the sets of a song shoot to honestly explain the date issues were beyond his control. His reasoned appeal worked – Bachchan understood, dismissed the gossip with his signature humour and gave the young actor valuable advice.

This daring move to directly address the issue likely saved Gunaji's career before it truly began. While Mrityudaata remained out of reach, his integrity was affirmed to Bollywood's biggest name.
The saga offers a lesson – sometimes the bravest choice is speaking truth, even to those in power. It also cements the soft-spoken Gunaji's reputation as a thoughtful performer who gives earnest interviews decades later.

Previous article
Tata Sons to Offload Small 0.65% Stake in TCS for Nearly Rs. 9,400 Crore
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ayushmann Khurrana discusses his daring approach to film selections and goals for upcoming projects

Northlines Northlines -
Ayushmann Khurrana aims to continue challenging norms with daring...

Kareena Kapoor’s Prediction: Abhishek Bachchan’s Potential to Surpass His Father Amitabh Bachchan

Northlines Northlines -
Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debut...

Aaradhya Bachchan Flaunts New Hairstyle in Picture with Mom Aishwarya Rai

Northlines Northlines -
Have you seen Aaradhya Bachchan's latest picture with her...

Hrithik Roshan expresses excitement for cousin Pashmina’s upcoming debut film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’

Northlines Northlines -
Hrithik Roshan is eager for cousin Pashmina Roshan's debut...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tata Sons to Offload Small 0.65% Stake in TCS for Nearly...

Virat Kohli, the dreamcatcher

Indian government crosses Rs 18 lakh crore milestone in direct tax...