Wanindu Hasaranga handed ICC suspension, forced to wait on Test return

Sri Lankan spin-allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga will have to wait a little longer to make his comeback in the Test format, after being handed a two-match suspension by the ICC. Hasaranga recently ended his self-imposed Test exile and was aiming to feature in the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh. However, the talented leg-spinner breached the ICC's code of conduct during Sri Lanka's ODI series against Bangladesh.

Hasaranga showed dissent towards the on-field umpire after being dismissed in the third ODI. According to the ICC, the 26-year-old “ridiculed” and disrespected the umpiring decision. As a result, he was fined 50% of his match fee and slapped with five demerit points. With Hasaranga already carrying three demerit points from an incident last month, this latest offense took him over the threshold of eight points.

Under ICC rules, eight or more demerit points are converted into suspension points. In Hasaranga's case, the four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or T20Is, whichever came first. Unfortunately for the in-form cricketer, this means he will miss the opportunity to make his long-awaited comeback in the Sri Lankan Test side for their upcoming series in Bangladesh.

While it is a setback in Hasaranga's plans, his IPL franchiser Sunrisers Hyderabad will be pleased about the development. With the suspension period covering Sri Lanka's T20I matches, Hasaranga should be available to turn out for SRH in the early stages of IPL 2024. His team will be hoping his red-hot T20 form continues so he can boost their campaign when domestic cricket resumes in India next month.

So in summary, Hasaranga's lack of self-control has cost him a chance to rediscover his Test mojo. However, the talented spinner will be targeting the IPL to impress before aiming to nail down a regular spot once again across all three formats for Sri Lanka.