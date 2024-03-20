PV Sindhu undergoes rigorous fitness reset ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 dream

In a move to achieve Olympic glory, shuttler PV Sindhu undertook a rigorous fitness transformation under the guidance of legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. According to sources close to the player, Sindhu was advised by Padukone that to realize her ambition of winning gold at the Paris Olympics, her fitness needed a revamp.

Sindhu underwent a complete fitness reset which involved consultations with a new nutritionist and strength coach. Her body weight and composition was thoroughly analyzed and targeted training was designed to help her achieve an ideal power-to-weight ratio. meticulous monitoring of metrics like body fat percentage, peak power and muscle mass was undertaken.

The changes have yielded visible results with Sindhu returning to her peak Rio Olympic weights while maintaining low body fat. Sources say she is in the best shape of her career currently. Her improved fitness is also reflected in her on-court performance, gaining sets against top players and mounting strong challenges.

Padukone, known for his dedication to fitness during his playing days, is leaving no stone unturned in preparing Sindhu for Paris 2024. Under his watchful eye, Sindhu’s training regimen and nutrition plan is tailored to help her last the distance in long grueling matches. With tireless support from her revamped team, Sindhu’s dreams of etching her name in history with an Olympic gold look attainable than ever before. Her journey of transformation proves fitness holds the key to unlocking sporting greatness.