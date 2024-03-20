Search
TechnologyApple stealthily primes devices and software for a generative AI future
Technology

Apple stealthily primes devices and software for a generative AI future

By: Northlines

Date:

A revolution is brewing in the land of Apple and you might have missed the signs. While rivals aggressively adopt AI, Apple has been quietly moving its core towards a generative future. Behind the scenes, Cupertino is readying devices and apps for a system-wide shift.

Siri may seem outdated compared to Alexa and Assistant today. But Apple launched the AI era with Siri, rolling out voice interaction years ago. New research shows Apple isn't stopping at voice – it aims to integrate generative AI across products.

Though ChatGPT and other chatbots run in data centers, Apple likely wants privacy-focused local processing. A recent paper outlines running large language models on devices. Recent model releases like Ferret and other papers optimize AI for phones and laptops.

Skeptics doubt Apple's ability to compete without commercializing cutting-edge tools. But Apple CEO Tim Cook hints at “incredible AI potential.” Its focus remains incorporating intelligence into iconic devices rather than partner projects.

Microsoft and others rush to market, but Apple takes the long view. After laying groundwork, it will overhaul operating systems for generative capabilities. Expect Siri's rebirth as a conversational helper at WWDC.

Behind the curtain, Apple stitches AI throughout. With a people-first approach and years of research, get ready for a transformed user experience that elevates Apple for the next generation. The shift comes soon – the revolution is already in motion.

Previous article
PV Sindhu undergoes rigorous fitness reset ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 dream
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

5 Hidden Instagram Hacks to Boost Your Engagement and Grow Followers Fast

Northlines Northlines -
Were you late to the Instagram party and missed...

Google Pixel 7a vs Nothing Phone 2a: CompareSpecs, Design, Camera Performance and Software Support to Find the Best Budget Android Phone

Northlines Northlines -
The Google Pixel 7a and the new Nothing Phone...

How the Metaverse is Powering the Future of Manufacturing

Northlines Northlines -
The rise of the metaverse is set to reshape...

Power-Packed Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launching Soon in India; Teased to Feature 144Hz Display, 50MP Camera

Northlines Northlines -
Motorola fans in India have something to look forward...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PV Sindhu undergoes rigorous fitness reset ahead of Paris Olympics 2024...

Wanindu Hasaranga handed ICC suspension, forced to wait on Test return

How Hardik Pandya’s return powers Mumbai Indians’ bid for a sixth...