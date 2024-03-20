OnePlus Exits Indian Smart TV Market; Stops Selling Televisions Through Official Website

The days of buying new OnePlus smart televisions in India appear to be over as the company has silently exited the TV segment in the country. OnePlus has stopped selling its lineup of smart TVs through the official website and taken down listings of all existing models. While existing stocks may still be available on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart for some time, OnePlus will no longer manufacture new TVs for the Indian market.

As per reports from last year, OnePlus had decided to cease TV operations to focus resources on other product categories. This move has now been actualized as OnePlus smart TVs can no longer be found on oneplus.in. Attempting to access the smart TV section redirects to a 404 error page. We reached out to OnePlus for comment on the exit but are yet to hear back.

OnePlus used to offer affordable smart TVs across various screen sizes starting from 32-inches up to the premium 65-inch 4K QLED models. Powered by Android TV, the TVs gained popularity among budget-conscious buyers. However, growing competition from Xiaomi, Realme and other Chinese brands seems to have made the smart TV business less lucrative for OnePlus over time.

Even rival brand Realme has reportedly stopped selling TVs in India, removing those listings from its website as well. Both companies will continue providing after-sales support and warranty for TVs already sold as per the terms. But new buyers will have to look elsewhere for smart television options from popular mobile brands.

The exit means the end of OnePlus' short journey in the Indian smart TV sector. While it introduced innovative features, apparel brands seem to have found better opportunities in mobile phones over televisions going forward. Existing users need not worry as support and software updates will continue. But those eyeing a new OnePlus smart TV may be out of luck in the days to come.