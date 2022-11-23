Vipan of Udhampur to officiate in Handball Nationals

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 23: In a major achievement, Vipan Photra of district Udhampur has been nominated in the referees penal by the

Handball Federation of India (HFI) for the 51st Senior Women National Championship slated to be held at Nandyal in Andhra

Pradesh from November 26.

Vipan is among 14 officials selected across the country. Part of the Handball Academy of Department of Youth Services and

Sports (DYSS) at Mini Stadium, Udhampur, Vipin serves with DYSS as REK Teacher.

The List of Referees: Narinder Maan (Delhi), Raj Thakur (Orissa), Mohan Krishna (Telengana), Binod Prasad

(Jharkhand), Vipin Photra (J&K), K Balamurugan (Tamil Nadu), Jayasimhan (Kerela), Ranjeet Singh (Madhya

Pradesh), Chandan Kumar (Bihar), Manjeet Singh (Punjab), Rajesh (Haryana), Vicky Rajput (Dadr Nagar) and Mahesh

Hooda.

Meanwhile, Handball Association in J&K complimented Vipan for bringing laurels to the district Udhampur in particular and UT of J&K

in general. The Association wished this young referee success in his future endeavours.