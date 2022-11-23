FIFA WC Japan STUN Germany with late strikes

Late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the World Cup on

Wednesday after the four-times champions had looked to be cruising to victory via an Ilkay Guendogan penalty but paid a fatal price

for missing chances.

The shock result was a repeat of their 2018 World Cup nightmare when, as defending champions, they lost their opener to Mexico

and, after another defeat by South Korea, were condemned to an unheard of group-stage exit.

Germany looked in total command in the Group E clash but, with each missed chance, left the door open for Japan, who showed almost

nothing in attack until a series of substitutions injected some energy in the second half.

Doan equalised in the 75th minute before Asano showed lovely control and smashed the winner in from a tight angle – causing an

explosion of joy among the Japan bench.

It was a turnaround that looked scarcely believable as Japan struggled to get any foothold for most of the game.

Germany’s early dominance was rewarded when Joshua Kimmich picked out David Raum in acres of space in the box and

goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda clumsily brought him down as he turned, with Guendogan dispatching the penalty in the 33rd minute.

Kai Havertz turned in what he thought was a second in first-half stoppage time and although the assistant referee was about the

only person in the Khalifa International stadium not to notice he was a metre offside, VAR duly disallowed it.

There was initially little change to the pattern in the second half as Jamal Musiala shot over after a penetrating run and Guendogan

clipped a post. Gonda then made amends with four successive saves to deny Jonas Hofmann and Serge Gnabry, keeping his side in the

game.

Manuel Neuer, appearing in his fourth World Cup, was also alert to save from Hiroki Sakai and did well again soon after to block

from Takumi Minamino, only for fellow substitute Doan to smash in the loose ball.

Suddenly buoyed, Japan pushed on and Asano showed great strength to bring down a high free kick and hold off defender Nico

Schlotterbeck and fantastic technique to hammer the ball into the smallest of spaces.