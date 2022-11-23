Khajuria leads group to explore Sagoon-Purmandal trek

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 23: As a part of its policy of initiating young boys and girls into adventure life and to inculcate in them love for

nature besides promoting heritage sites and lesser frequented beauty spots of Jammu through a series of short treks, Tawi

Trekkers J&K, the pioneer trekking club of Jammu, shall organise a day-long trek for senior members to reconnoitre the area

from Sagoon (5 kms from Surinsar towards Mansar) to Purmandal via village Bral on November 27 for future short treks.

The trekkers would enjoy a soft trek for the first four kilometers on a well laid out path amidst the charming pines leading to

Bral village and temple and then another eight kilometers of trek to reach Panjoa on way to Purmandal.

The group of about 10 trekkers, led by the president of the Club, Ram Khajuria, shall also include Sanjeev Sharma,

executive editor, Sportsline; Shilpa Charak, an international sport climber and a mountaineer; senior members, Shashi Kant

Sharma, Binderpal Singh, Vishali Sharma, Bhanu Partap Singh, Sourav Deep Singh and Prerna Charak.

It is pertinent to mention here that a part of its endeavor to explore the possibilities of linking Purmandal, Mohoregarh,

Bhupnergarh, Dhergarh, Mansar, Surinsar and Pahair Devta for creating an adventure and heritage cum pilgrim circuit, Tawi

Trekkers J&K has already done reconnaissance of these areas for making them a winter hub of soft adventure activities like

adventure camps, picnics and short heritage treks.

“The efforts of the Club have already started bearing fruits as during the year 2020 alone about 300 boys and girls had

participated in the one-day treks organized by the Club in these areas. This year about 400 boys and girls have already

registered themselves for one-day trek from Kattal Batal to Aitham (7 kms short of Surinsar),” informed Ram Khajuria.

The registration for other treks is also under process and the first batch of about 100 students of

Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School, Jammu shall undertake the trek from Kattal Batal to

Aitham via Bhaid Devta on November 26.