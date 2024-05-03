Crude oil prices poised for their biggest weekly decline in three months

Brent crude futures for July rose 14 cents to $83.82 a barrel by 0646 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for June was up 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.11 per barrel.

Oil prices edged up on Friday on the prospect of OPEC+ continuing output cuts, but the crude benchmarks were headed for the steepest weekly losses in three months on demand uncertainty and easing tensions in the Middle East reducing supply risks.

Brent crude futures for July rose 14 cents to $83.82 a barrel by 0646 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for June was up 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.11 per barrel.