BusinessGodrej Properties' fourth-quarter profit climbs 14% to Rs 471 crore
Business

Godrej Properties’ fourth-quarter profit climbs 14% to Rs 471 crore

By: Northlines

Date:

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 471.26 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income amid strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at Rs 412.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,914.82 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,838.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

During the 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 725.27 crore from Rs 571.39 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 4,334.22 crore last fiscal year from Rs 3,039 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.
Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Crude oil prices poised for their biggest weekly decline in three months
Coal India shares surge more than 4% following March quarter earnings
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

