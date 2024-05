Coal behemoth CIL reported net profit at Rs 8,682.20 crore for the March quarter against Rs 6,875.07 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of higher supplies of the dry fuel.

Shares of government-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) climbed over 4 per cent after the company reported a 26.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March.

At the BSE, the stock jumped 4.15 per cent to Rs 472.10 whereas the price rallied 3.97 per cent to Rs 471.95 at the NSE.