Rising STI Rates Among Older Adults Highlights Need for Improved Communication on Sexual Health

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights a concerning rise in sexually transmitted infection (STI) diagnoses among older Americans over the past 10 years. Rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have more than doubled in adults ages 55 and up between 2012-2022, pointing to the need for better and communication regarding sexual as people age.

Experts who presented the findings at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases say both doctors and older patients are often hesitant to broach the subject of sex. However, as more people enjoy active lifestyles well into their senior years, physicians must start addressing sexual health proactively with all demographics.

A variety of factors contribute to rising STI rates in older cohorts. Many seniors today remain sexually active much later in life thanks to longer life expectancy and more available treatments for age-related sexual issues. However, comprehensive sex education programs of the past did not equip earlier generations with knowledge about safe practices and transmission risks in the same way as current youth.

Without open discussions with providers, older adults may struggle with concepts like condom use due to physical changes or lack of experience. Furthermore, as relationships end due to divorce or loss of a partner, the risk of acquiring infections from new sexual relationships in retirement communities increases.

Medical experts stress that while STIs threaten health for people of all ages, seniors have a higher chance of infection taking hold due to weaker immunity. Doctors must take the initiative to screen patients for sexual activity regardless of age and counsel them appropriately about preventing and treating STIs. With diligent communication, seniors can safely enjoy fulfilling relationships at every stage of life.

